ZANU PF’s Media Accuses CCC Supporters Of Assaulting Own Members | REAL or OWN GOAL BY ZANU?

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | The state owned ZBC extra judicially accuses its bosses’s political opponents, the Citizens Coalition for Change’s supporters saying they have attacked and injured ZANU PF supporters in Gokwe-Nembudziya on Sunday.

ZANU PF party which runs the ZBC has a long history of planting violence against political opponents in incidents that stretch over 43 years to date.

In an article that is devoid of names, ZBC says: those injured are receiving medical attention at Gokwe North District Hospital.

The ZANU PF supporters were attending a voter registration mobilisation and awareness meeting at Mtora Growth Point.

Police are yet to issue a statement, but reports say one person has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the area cited is under the parliamentary representation of Justice Wadyajena who is fresh from being let off by a magistrate in a missing USD5 million corruption case.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...