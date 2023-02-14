3 Die As Mine Collapses, Miners Appeal For Diesel

By A Correspondent- Three small scale miners have died in Gwanda after a mine shaft collapsed. Police had retrieved two bodies in the afternoon while the search for the other continues.

Although government official confirmation could not be obtained yesterday, the Matabeleland South chairman of the small-scale miners, Philemon Mokuele, confirmed in a message to Matabeleland South miners.

We had a fatal accident: one of our small-scale miners in the Dubane area, Gwanda, Three miners have been trapped underground, two bodies were retrieved, unfortunately one body is still underground,” he said.

Mokuele said another miner, William Smith had provided an excavator to help retrieve the bodies.

“The excavator doesn’t have fuel, we are kindly appealing for diesel donations for the excavator as a matter of emergency. Those who are willing to donate can contact the following numbers 0785732825,” said Mokuele.

-Newsday

