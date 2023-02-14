Brave VP Karenyi-Kore Addresses Thousands In Bikita

Citizens Coalition for Change champion Kore gives keynote address at Bikita rally

As thousands of CCC Bikita members brave havy downpour and cold weather…

14th February 2023

Wezhira Munya

On sunday, 12th February 2023, change champion honourable Kore gave a well articulated speech at CCC rally at Janet business center popularly known as America, Bikita.

The rally was well attended, but Zanu PF as usual tried to gather people around the venue but the plan failed to work.

Also, the CCC yellow team brave rain and cold cold weather and attended the rally.

In attendence was 2008 MDC former Bikita East member of Parliament champion Edmore Marima and was in high spirit, he preached love and unity amongst CCC supporters.

Zanu-PF suffered its worst defeat in 2008 against opposition. In 2023, CCC can win all Bikita constituencies.

In addition, Champion Ziki also urged Bikita to focus on presidential campaign and make sure President Chamisa get highest votes in 2023 harmonized elections.

Another speaker, Champion Matara applauded women for the good job they are doing in mobilizing people to register to vote and defend the vote.

The main speaker honourable champion Kore applauded Bikita cluster for the good work they are doing in marketing the brand President Nelson Chamisa and the party at large.

She spoke against Zanu PF induced violence and urged all CCC members to mobilize more people to vote.

Mr Mudzingwa 2018 MDC Alliance candidate said: “Bikita is solidly behind President Nelson Chamisa and we promise to defeat Zanu-PF in 2023 harmonized elections.”

