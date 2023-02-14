Bulawayo Man Throws Hooker Out Of Moving Vehicle

By- A 34-year-old man from Filabusi was arrested after he pushed a lady of the night out of a moving vehicle following a misunderstanding on Friday last week.

The suspect, Ndodana Siwela approached the complainant (20) from Pumula South suburb who was at Palace Hotel in the Bulawayo city centre and requested her services.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two got into the suspect’s car and drove to 15th Avenue, where they parked the vehicle and had sex.

“When they were done, the accused person ordered the complainant to disembark from the motor vehicle and find her way back to Palace Hotel but she refused. A misunderstanding arose between the two and the accused person later agreed to take the complainant back to the hotel. On their way back, the accused person pushed the complainant out of the moving vehicle and drove away,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the complainant fell on the tarred road but did not sustain visible injuries and was only complaining of pain and difficulties in walking.

Insp Ncube said she was assisted by two security guards who escorted her back to the hotel.

He urged members of the public to desist from violence in altercations and misunderstandings. Chronicle

