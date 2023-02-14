Chamisa’s Weakness Has A Strategy

By Farai D Hove | Yes Nelson Chamisa is weak, but his weakness has a strategy, says @MhofuMutuwere during a ZimEye Twitter spaces that stretched 7hrs throughout Sun-Mon night.

What looks like weakness is in fact power, and strength that has been able to bring down to bring down the entire judicial services commission command, the joint operations command, ZANU PF politburo, as they struggle to lift Emmerson Mnangagwa’s usurped presidency. For a whole 4 years, they are fighting themselves within and without, failing to conclude each day without accusing Chamisa of one thing or the other.

This is illustrated in a graphic by the nation most brilliant cartoonist Toby Namate.

