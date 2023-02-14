Harare Man Dragged To Court By Tezvara

By A Correspondent- A Harare man dragged his son-in-law to the Maintenance Court on Friday accusing him of neglecting and dumping his child.

Brighton Mbodza claimed US$60 from his son-in-law, Talent Mabhiza, for the upkeep of his 7-year-old child.

The child’s mother moved to South Africa to look for a job, and I want him to assist me to take care of his child, especially medical aid, clothes and extra lessons.”

Talent offered US$20 and told the court that he would ask the child’s mother to pay school fees.

“I am not employed and I have remɑrried and my wife is expecting. I can pay for the extra lessons.”

But his father-in-law turned down the offer.

“He dumped the child twice and I had to take in the child. I took her in and he should appreciate that and at least help me to raise his daughter,” he said.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered Talent to pay US$35, pay fees and buy clothes for his daughter three times a year.

— HMetro

