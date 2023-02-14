Hwende In Trouble For Exposing A Kuwadzana Drug Peddler

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Charlton Hwende has reported that the police have summoned him after a woman he exposed for drug peddling filed charges against him.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende said the woman he exposed on 5 February for selling drugs to children opened a case against him for breaching the cybersecurity Act.

“I just received a call from a Police officer Detective Manjengwa from Kuwadzana Police Station requesting me to come for an interrogation regarding the below tweet. Apparently a lady known as Morelife has opened a case against me for breaching the cybersecurity act,” said Hwende.

On 5 February, Hwende posted demanding the arrest of a woman named Morelife.

Hwende accused police officers in Kuwadzana of being compromised and not arresting drug peddlers.

“Many people in Kuwadzana Extension know Mukadzi anonzi Morelife she must be arrested for selling drugs to our kids. @PoliceZimbabwe please push the Police in Kuwadzana to act. Reshuffle the team dealing with drugs most of them are compromised,” said Hwende.

