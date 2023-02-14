Missing Woman’s Body Discovered Decomposed

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The body of a woman who had been reported missing in November last year was found hanging from a tree at an advanced stage of decomposition.

Two herd boys discovered Rumbidzai Sibanda’s body.

“The now deceased, from Aka Business Centre under Chief Malisa in Silobela, was found hanging from a tree on 6 February 2023 by two boys who were herding cattle. They reported the case to the police who attended the scene and ferried the body to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

-statemedia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...