Two Survive Chivhu Plane Crash

By- Members of the police are investigating a plane crash in the Featherstone area in Chivhu last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the crash and said two people were injured and were rushed to Beatrice Hospital, where they were stabilised.

“Two people on the plane survived the crash and were taken to Beatrice Hospital. They were transferred to another health facility for further treatment,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the police were by late last night still working on establishing more details on the plane crash.

