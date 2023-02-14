ZBC Reporter In Trouble Over US$25 000 Extortion Money

Spread the love

By- Tendai Munengwa, a senior ZBC reporter and a Central Intelligence Organisation agent, Henry Kachere, are in trouble for allegedly demanding US$25 000 from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya to destroy incriminating evidence against him.

Mnengwa (44), of Hillside in Harare and Kachere (40), of Seke, appeared before Harare Magistrates Court last Saturday charged with extortion and were remanded in custody to February 13 for their bail application.

What happened:

The court heard that the duo hatched a plan to extort Sakupwanya, the CEO of Better Brands Jewellery, ZimLive reported.

On February 8, Munengwa allegedly told Sakupwanya that the CIO had “sensitive classified information in respect of illegal gold dealings” by his company.

Munengwa is also alleged to have said the evidence could be destroyed by Kachere, who is attached to the CIO’s Counter Intelligence Unit, upon the payment of US$25 000.

The National Prosecuting Authority told the court:

As a result of the exerted pressure, Sakupwanya indicated that he could afford US$15 000.

After accepting Sakupwanya’s offer, Munengwa allegedly advised the gold dealer that they would meet at 6 PM on February 9, 2023, so that he could introduce him to the CIO officer dealing with the matter.

The court heard that Sakupwanya called in the police who obtained a trap authority.

At the appointed time, Sakupwanya gave the trap money to one of his security officers, Tozivepi Milward, to give it to Munengwa and his accomplice outside his office at 2 Elliot Drive, Greendale, Harare.

Munengwa showed Milward a file which he claimed contained the incriminating documents.

Milward handed over the trap money to Munengwa before detectives closed in and took the two men into custody.

Police recovered US$15 000 in real and counterfeit notes which had been used in the trap.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...