Mugwazo Gives Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights

Violent Zanu PF invaded CCC Chivi rally venue but failed to disrupt it

As honourable Chibaya, National youth coordinator Takudzwa Ngadziore, Womberaiishe , Student Council coordinator Shepherd, UZ Zinasu SG Masiiwa protected CCC members.

13 February 2023

Wezhira Munya

The above video captures Zanu PF truck invading the venue where CCC was holding it’s highly subscribed rural rally yesterday.

Zanu PF members were playing Zanu PF songs praising their president Mnangangwa. About 43 Zanu PF members were in the truck , whilst other Zanu PF women were dancing “kokonya” at the CCC venue (See above video).

Some drank Zanu PF youth threw stones , empty beer bottles and other dangerous objects at CCC members who were at the rally.

In the above video, an unidentified CCC youth member picked up two stones that were thrown at CCC rally by Zanu PF members.

These two stones, empty beer bottles and other objects were given to police by CCC member Mr Chivhanga as evidence that Zanu PF used violence at CCC rally.

However, brave CCC peacemakers honourable Amos Chibaya, National youth coordinator Takudzwa Ngadziore, Womberaiishe “Wombe”, student council coordinator Shepherd “Shepo”, ward 4 councillor Tabe and UZ Zinasu SG Masiiya provide leadership in making sure Zanu PF does not disrupt CCC rally.

Yesterday’s CCC rally was authorised by Police. Interestingly, riot police and CIDs failed to stop violent Zanu PF supporters from disrupting CCC rally.

Last year, Zanu PF members killed CCC member Mr Ncube at CCC Kwekwe rally.

Social commentor Dr. Munyaradzi Chidarikire castigated the use of violence, he said: “We are one in Zimbabwe. There is no need to shed blood. It constitutional right for every Zimbabwean to belong and support any political party.”

Zanu-PF leadership and members panicked as 4500 strong CCC supporters congregated at Chivi Growth point yesterday.

President Chamisa’s popularity in Chivi rural areas is increasing.

The Mugwazo strategy of mobilizing supporters being employed by CCC is bearing it’s fruits.

