Nick Mangwana Grabs Farm, Hires Thugs To Evict Villagers

By- Information ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana has grabbed a Chegutu farm and hired thugs to evict occupants.

The farm in question is Thonydyke Farm in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, where he (Mangwana) is reportedly building a mansion.

Cuthbert Chigaro (40) yesterday poured his heart out to NewsDay saying he was evicted from the farm together with his three children during the rains.

Chigaro said Mangwana first issued a verbal eviction notice which was delivered by bouncers.

“It is true that I have been evicted from where I was staying at Thorndyke Farm together with my family. I have been staying there for almost four years,” he said.

Chigaro did not explain how he came to be staying on the farm.

“Mangwana first came with bouncers and said I should move out of the farm. It was more like a threat and few days later, I was served with an eviction notice and ordered to move out within seven days. We left when it was raining,” he said.

A source who recently lost his residence to the senior government official confirmed the matter to NewsDay.

“Mangwana came with bouncers and threatened Chigaro. He is always moving around with the bouncers. A few days later, Chigaro was evicted,” the source said.

-NewsDay

