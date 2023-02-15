Shock As Woman’s Corpse Is Discovered With Missing Body Parts

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Cranborne woman was murdered by unknown assailants on Monday evening on her way home from work.

Faith Musonza’s body was found by Hatfield police with her n!pples and nails ripped off.

Her husband, Fradreck Chasara, waited for her the whole night and was sh0cked when he was called to identify her body which had some parts missing.

It is believed Faith left work at around 7pm, heading home in Cranborne.

Chasara said he called his wife to check on her, at around 8pm, but the phone rang continuously.

“After trying several times, her number suddenly became unreachable.

“I went to our bus stop hoping to find her there, but there was no one,” he said.

The supervisor told me that she had left work at around 7pm.”

I waited, but my wife never turned up until I decided to report the case at Hatfield Police Station.”

He said after filling the police report, he was told that they had found a dead woman in the area and advised that he checks the body to see if it wasn’t Faith.

“When we got there, I was shattered seeing my wife dead, lying in a pool of blood.

“What sh0cked me the most was that some of Faith’s body parts were missing, and there was blood everywhere.

“The body was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for a post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, Spar Zimbabwe have paid condolences to their slain employee via a poster.

“The Spar Zimbabwe family are very saddened to learn of the sad loss of Faith Musonza from Hatfield Spar.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to her husband, children, relatives and colleagues.

“Faith was a valued member of the Spar Zimbabwe community and she will be greatly missed.

“May her soul rest in peace.”

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...