Take UN Advice, Mliswa Tells Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take the advice of the United Nations and not sign the Private Voluntary Organisations Bill into law.

Posting on Twitter, the motormouth former Zanu PF provincial chairperson said he has no doubt that Mnangagwa being a reformist should not sign the PVO bill as a good gesture.

“The President would do well to take the advice of the UN Special Rapporteur and not sign the PVO Bill into law. At times the best advice is from outside. Those inside have interests to protect and will not say the truth. It’s better to serve the interests of the country than the party.

“I have no doubt that ED is a reformist as shown by the support for his ascension to power. Not signing this Bill will be a good gesture. In its current state, the PVO Bill is ill-informed and is a shortsighted political manoeuvre with no long term benefits or use for the country,” said Mliswa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...