We Are Taking Over Harare – Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has mocked homeless citizens and the socially disadvantaged.

In a footage recorded by ZBC News, Mr Mnangagwa is heard saying:

” We know that there are people who do not have proper shelter. Those who don’t even have an address, you can’t tell where exactly they live.

You can’t call their places houses. If you look at a tree or a certain landmark you then say to yourself by the way it’s a residential place.

So you call that a house ? “

