57y Old Grandpa Rapes 8y Old Niece for 3 Years

Spread the love

A 57-year old man from Magwegwe suburb allegedly raped his neice for 3 years.

The man was arrested on Sunday last week after he was allegedly caught sexually abusing his eight-year-old niece.

Residents were shocked to discover the elderly man may have been molesting the child since she was five-years-old.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele withheld the suspect’s name to protect the identity of the victim.

She said the man may have raped his niece on several occasions, from the period extending from 2021 to this year.

The complainant is in grade three.

Asst Insp Msebele said this has been happening because the complainant was left alone in the custody of the suspect.

“On Saturday last week at around 11PM, the informant was coming from a beer drink when he peeped through the accused person’s bedroom window and saw the complainant and the accused person lying on the accused person’s bed. He also noticed some movements which made him suspect that the accused person could be sexually abusing the complainant,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the informant called in the neighbours and the suspect was arrested.Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public not to leave their girl children with untrustworthy male relatives.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...