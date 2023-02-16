Mliswa Urges ED To Consider UN Advice

By A Correspondent- Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to disregard parliament’s consent and take the United Nations (UN)’s advice not to sign the Private Voluntary Organizations (PVO) bill into law.

The bill now awaits Mnangagwa’s signature to become law after it was approved by both parliament and senate.

The UN believes that if passed, the bill will shrink civic space in Zimbabwe and has since warned Mnangagwa against signing the bill.

Posting on Twitter Mliswa urged Mnangagwa to consider the advice saying by signing the bill he will dampens re-engagement efforts.

The President would do well to take the advice of the UN special rapporteur and not sign the PVO bill into law, it is better to serve the interests of the country not the party.

“The signing of the Bill also dampens the re-engagement drive. We have been paying American lobbyists to be admitted back yet here we have an opportunity to gain favour and support without paying money. Why trash our own efforts and foreign policy? It doesn’t make sense.

“There is no way in a democracy that everyone will believe and do the same things. We should cultivate ways to manage our differences without resorting to self-damaging actions,” Mliswa wrote.

He added that Mnangagwa should not always sign into law everything that is consented by parliament.

“The President has executive powers and shouldn’t be stampeded by parliament or his party to sign this Bill. By not signing it he would have scored a diplomatic score for the country. It will underscore our sincerity and preparedness for re-engagement as a country.”

