New Lease Of Life For Nakamba

Spread the love

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has lauded Marvelous Nakamba’s performance following his full debut for the club over the weekend.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

He made his first appearance for the Championship side earlier in the month, coming on as a second half substitute in the game against Stoke City. The encounter marked his first competitive appearance of the season after missing the action in the first half of the campaign.

The Warriors international then made his first start at the club last weekend and delivered an exceptional performance in the midfield.

The 29-year-old provided the needed cover for the back line as he made four tackles, four interceptions, and won the majority of the the duels.

Nakamba’s Stats vs Coventry City.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...