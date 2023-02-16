Why Is Emmerson Punishing Civil Servants?

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF regime is not at all concerned about the plight of civil servants.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change( CCC ) has accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party of denigrating government workers.

In a statement CCC said:

“The regime in Harare doesn’t prioritize the plight of the civil servants living in poverty & yet the majority’s current salaries are way below the poverty datum line. Our govt will honour teachers. We will restore dignity to our security officers & medical practitioners. We will bring back the US$540 salaries.”

The party also denounced Zanu PF thuggery.

“Zanu PF members in Gokwe North tried to violently gain entry into the venue we had booked for a rally which was cleared by @PoliceZimbabwe.

In trying to maintain peace, at least 5 of our security personnel were badly injured. ZRP had to disperse these thugs.”

