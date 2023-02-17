Java In Kidnapping Storm

By- Fake prophet and Zanu PF sympathiser Panganayi Java is accused of threatening to kidnap his pregnant girlfriend, Yolanda Makaya.

Java wants to kidnap Makaya, who is refusing to abort his eight-month pregnancy.

Makaya, the young sister to Java’s other alleged girlfriend, Hillary, shared a 2.28-minute video on social media claiming Java’s security people had attempted to kidnap her.

Java is married to Lily Tsegaye.

In a video circulating on social media, Makaya claimed that Java wants the unborn baby dead.

She said:

I am eight months pregnant for Passion Java. I acknowledge my wrongdoing and take accountability for my part in all of this.

I just do not feel the repercussions I am facing are warranted at all. My life is in danger, I have had to flee my country because things got so bad that I was being followed and there was even a kidnap attempt.

His main objective is to kill our baby, even at this late stage he says he will not stop at anything until our baby is dead.

I am filled with paranoia, and anxiety and live in a constant state of fear because I always have to be on the move. I was almost drugged to induce early labour.

He has used the powers that be to terrorise and harass those who have tried to help me.

