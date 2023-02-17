Mavaza: It’s Dangerous To Vote For Chamisa Nyika

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | In his campaign message, Nelson Chamisa of the CCC boasted that he has the capability of calling the whitened back in Zimbabwe within hours of him being elected the President of Zimbabwe. Chamisa made it appear as if bringing back the whites to Zimbabwe will be a political achievement. He swore by his gods that it only needs his party in power and Zimbabwe will be Rhodesia again. Such idiocy was not only disgusting but the cheers he received from his followers were disheartening.

Chamisa and his party have made serious plans to destroy Zimbabwe brick by brick and give it to the former colonisers. To him and his party that will be a great achievement and he swore to have that done as soon as he wins the 2023 elections.

His party the CCC has made recolonisation to sound easy and as a way of joking. Phrases used in their campaign rhetoric are nauseating. Phrases like “ that guy who was selling Zimbabwe did he get a buyer yet? He should come and get it for free” these and some phrases are slowly thrown into people’s ears so that they will slowly get used to the grand plan of reversing the gains and the freedom of Zimbabwe.

Freedom is the quality or state of being free, such as: the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action. liberation from slavery or from the power of another. boldness of conception or execution. a political right. It is having the ability to act or change without constraint or to possess the power and resources to fulfill one’s purposes unhindered.In short, freedom is the ability to make decisions for ourselves. We’re free to think and speak our minds, to choose our own path in life, and to associate with anyone we want. This allows us to be individual and create our own unique life. That’s why freedom is such a basic human right – without it, we couldn’t truly be ourselves. And that would be a pretty bleak world indeed. Zimbabweans were denied freedom for a hundred years it took blood and sweat for us to enjoy the freedom. It is that blood and that sweat which CCC wants to ignore to disregard to throw away if they are voted into power. They have already forgotten.

Freedom is one of the most important things in the world. It makes us human and is something we should all value as human beings and as Zimbabweans. You have a natural basic right to be who you want. Freedom is important for a long, happy life and allows you to make your own choices.

Freedom gives you the right to free expression. You have a right to be free from bondage and no one should be allowed to take your freedom for granted.

Freedom is the ability to act intuitively, or in other words, to run your country without external compulsion. People are free when they can develop in the way that’s best for them but for an aspiring leader to say he will use his freedom curtail your freedom is satanic.Freedom is necessary in order to trust. Trust is a key element of leadership and life in general.

CCC has refused to put its cards on the table so that Zimbabweans will be free to choose after fully and freely comparing all alternatives.

One need his country’s trust if he wants them to believe in him as a leader and, more importantly if he wants them to strive toward the goals and aims set for the country as a whole. You can best build your electorate’s trust by giving them freedom to see what you are representing. Freedom allows us to see we’re we are going and make mistakes so we can learn and grow from our experiences.

We’re free to make our own choices and go our own way in life. It’s this freedom to choose that makes us who we’re today.

Each human being has a uniquely personal path, and it’s our personal responsibility to follow it. It’s up to you to decide what you want to do, what you want to be, where you want to go, and how you want to live your life.

So without a constitution and without a manifesto CCC is taking Zimbabweans for fools and trying to kill them in. Sack like a cat.

The most important thing is that YOU make these decisions yourself; they shouldn’t be made by someone else! You have the freedom of choice not to wait for whitened to pour into your country in order for you to have a constitution to govern yourself.

You have the freedom of choice because we all have different interests and desires; therefore, no one can tell another person what to do with their life or how to live it! In order for society as a whole to not only survive but thrive, it needs a diversity of views and opinions on issues such as religion, politics, economics, so each party must articulate these things in their manifesto and constitution.

Freedom is important for our happiness because it allows us to make choices that make us happy and gives us the opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them. So our happiness depends on how we feel about the choices we’ve made and continue to make in life. Those choices must be clearly put to us in the form of a constitution or and a manifesto.

Freedom allows people to make choices that they’re proud of. This makes them happier because they know that they’ve earned their happiness through their own free will. For some people the most important thing will be economic freedom, for others, free speech will matter more all this should be clearly put in a constitution of what you are voting for.

Everyone wants to be proud of the choices they’ve made in life. It’s an encouraging feeling when you realize that you’re exactly where you want to be in life because of the choices you made for yourself along the way.The Things That Give a Sense of Self Worth and Freedom are seen in the constitution of what you intend to vote for. The country you want to see your children live in, the tomorrow you wish for yourself all these things give you a sense of self-worth and pride because you achieved them with your own hands.

These feelings cannot be reproduced if you live a controlled lifestyle where almost everything is kept as a secret from you and dictated by others. This leaves no room for personal growth or choices, which can lead to dissatisfaction because there will always be something missing in life if you never had the chance to create it yourself.

Without mistakes, we’d never learn from our mistakes and therefore do nothing to correct them. True freedom is transparency. Y

The bottom line is that freedom helps make us happier because it allows us to make choices we can see and we can identify with and that make us happy.

In the social or collective sense, freedom means that a person is free to participate in building and shaping his or her own country by choosing the path which is good for him. This can include political, religious, professional, artistic, and all other kinds of groups, organizations, and institutions if any of these is not transparent in what they want you to choose then run away from them very fast.

From a purely personal perspective, there are a number of freedoms that we often take for granted. You have the freedom to choose where you live, what you eat, and who your friends are. You also have the freedom to be yourself and express yourself as you see fit.

This kind of social freedom helps people feel authentic in their own lives.Freedom Is An Integrity Issue As the saying goes, “freedom isn’t free.”Nowhere is this more evident than in the Zimbabwean story. Each of us has a deep desire to be who or what he or she uniquely is and we need to see where we are going. Being asked to vote for a party with no constitution no direction is like a mad man chasing wind. Choosing what we know and see makes us real Zimbabweans. This is our birthright and should never be compromised by others – or ourselves or anyone urging us to vote blindly.

It’s one thing to have a right to freedom; it’s quite another to realize that freedom comes with responsibility: the responsibility to know and honor our own individuality without regard to what other people say or do.

This pursuit of freedom begins at home, where we’re taught how to think about ourselves and others – and how to behave if we want to continue to receive love and acceptance from those closest to us. So at a party level we must have a path to follow and this path is enshrined in our constitution. Without a constitution we are running blind.

The right to liberty is important because it allows us to have power over our own lives and to strive for a better life. It’s one of the basic rights that we all deserve as human beings, regardless of where we live or what our circumstances are.

Political freedom is a basic constitutional right.

Zimbabwe was founded on the idea of individual freedom and freedom of expression and freedom to vote one man one vote came with ZANU pF.

People like Robert Mugabe, Leopold Takawira Tongogara Emmerson Mnangagwa ZIMBABWE’s president and many more others were all champions of freedom and civil rights who worked tirelessly to ensure that more people in Zimbabwe had access to freedom and civil liberties and must know what they are getting themselves into.

The right to know what you are voting for and why you are voting for it are very important parts of any democracy and essential to any democratic society.

Freedom is an essential part of Zimbabwe’s identity as a nation. Throughout history, ZANU PF and the citizens Zimbabwe and of other nations with a similar belief in freedom have fought for this fundamental right. It is formally enshrined in the Constitutions. So what will you be voting for if you are voting for a headless chicken.

True freedom is the right to do what you want with your life, liberty, and property. However, most we will have no idea how to use our freedoms in a way that works for us if we choose a constitutional less party.

Instead, we sometimes allow ourselves to be controlled by people who are not interested in helping us grow as a country.

In short, freedom is important to all of us, as individuals, as societies, and as nations.

* As individuals, you have the freedom to choose your own friends and pursue your own educational goals.

* As a society, we have the freedom to enact laws that protect our personal rights and freedoms.

* As a nation, we enjoy the freedom of an independent government that allows us to make our own foreign policy decisions.

