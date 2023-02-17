Mnangagwa “Kills ” Millions Of Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, who rose to power after toppling his long time boss Robert Mugabe, has dismally failed to transform the lives of millions.

This was said by President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Read full statement below:

Zimbabwe is in a crisis. More than 4k nurses & doctors have left the country since 2021 because of the regime’s inability to pay them living wages. There’s an acute shortage of basic equipment & medication in local hospitals. There’s rampant costly corruption & leakages.

Our infrastructure is in bad state. Citizens are spending more than 12hrs without electricity.

Democracy space is shrinking. MPs like Hon @JobSikhala1 have spent 246dys in pre-trial incarceration on trumped up charges. Our members are being banned to conduct private meetings.

Violence against the citizens has become the order of the day.

We need new and transformative leaders. We’ll solve these challenges & usher in a New Great Zimbabwe.

RegisterToVoteCCC to end this crisis.

This is the year!!!!

