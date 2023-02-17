Woman Kills Own Son (3)

Spread the love

A woman from Mashonaland East Province has been arrested in connection with the callous murder of her three-year-old son at a church shrine.

In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police this Wednesday, the suspect Linnet Takawira aged 31 who is believed to be mentally challenged, allegedly sneaked out of the house with the now deceased while her husband was asleep before taking the child to an apostolic church shrine on the 13th of this month.

According to the police, the victim was found dead the following day with wet ashes stuffed in the mouth, ears, nose and eyes while the suspect was sitting in an ash pit naked with ashes all over her body.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Evans Bhazela in Masvingo in connection with a murder case in which a 75-year-old man Henry Machomba of Masvingo died after being struck on the head with an axe several times on the 14th of this month.

The recent incidents come at a time when the nation is witnessing a surge in murder cases, with more than 10 cases recorded every week countrywide.-

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/02/15/woman-arrested-for-allegedly-murdering-3-year-old-son/

ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...