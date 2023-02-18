ANC Top Official ‘Convicted’ For Anti-Zimbabweans Rant

By- Top ANC Limpopo provincial government official and the province’s Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for shouting at a bedridden Zimbabwean patient.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa

Dr Ramathuba erred when she ranted at a Zimbabwean patient who had crossed the neighbouring country to seek medical services.

Ramathuba came under fire last year after a video of her ranting about Zimbabwean migrants abusing the health resources in Limpopo went viral.

In the video, an ill-mannered Ramathuba was seen telling a visibly traumatized Zimbabwean patient that her president Emmerson Mnangagwa does not contribute anything towards the province’s health budget.

She said she found it improper to stretch her province’s health budget to cater for foreigners.

Ramathuba’s comments divided Zimbabweans with some saying she was telling the truth about citizens of a country with a broken health system crossing borders to find health services outside.

She was summoned by the Health Professions Council of South Africa Health over xenophobic diatribe.

This was after the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia – KAAX, along with several human rights and health advocacy organizations, laid a complaint with the HPCSA against the health professional.

