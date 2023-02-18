Masvingo Journalists Dismiss Shambolic ZUJ Polls

By A Correspondent

Journalists in Masvingo are crying foul over the way the provincial elections were held on Thursday.

Journalists are accusing the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) of not following the constitution and ambushing them, which they allege is a violation of the constitution which says elections must be held upon giving a 30 day notice.

“We were told a day before that the elections to choose a new provincial executive would be held.This is a violation of ZUJ constitution and it shows that we are being led by a presidium that is dictatorial,”said a journalist who did not want to be named.

Other journalists said ZUJ also breached the constitution as the provincial elections were not held using a secret ballot.

“The elections were were not held through the secret ballot as per the requirements of the constitution, members were instructed to vote by raising their hands, again a violation of the union constitution.We are not going to recognize the sham elections.”

Another journalist alleged that those who participated in the elections were not paid up members.

In September last year, Chiredzi based journalist Morris Bishi and other scribes in Masvingo lodged a complaint through their legal advisors, Ruvengo Maboke and Company, citing irregularities in the whole process of conducting the provincial congress.

According to Bishi and others, the constitutional provisions which stipulate that a notice of 30 days should be given before such a congress is held, were clearly violated by the ZUJ leadership.

Part of the letter reads:

” We are advised that you sent a letter on WhatsApp group ( news roundup) of journalists who operate in Masvingo wherein you advised members about your intention to conduct an elective congress on September 23 2022 in the afternoon. We have been advised that the said WhatsApp message was sent on the 16th of September…”

