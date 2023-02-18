Messi’s Dad Rules Out Return To Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, does not expect his son to return to Barcelona during his playing career.

Messi was forced to leave Barca after his contract expired in the summer of 2021.

The player wanted to stay at the Camp Nou, but the club’s dire financial situation meant they couldn’t afford to keep him on their books.

He joined French giants PSG in August 2021, and the transfer marked the first time the forward played for a different team in his senior career.

Now, with his deal in Paris set to expire at the end of the season and the parties yet to agree to new terms, speculation over the Argentine’s future has emerged.

A move to a Major League Soccer (MLS) club or a Saudi Arabian side has been mooted but a return to Camp Nou is likely not going to happen.

“I don’t think Leo will play for Barcelona again,” Jorge, who is involved in his son’s football career, told Spanish newspaper SPORT. “The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with [club president Joan] Laporta and there is no offer on the table.”

Messi scored a club-record 672 senior goals and won a club-record 35 trophies – including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues – during his time at Barcelona. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

