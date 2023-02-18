Police Block Another Chamisa Meeting

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked another Nelson Chamisa’s opposition CCC party political meeting.

The blocked meeting had been scheduled for Chin’ai business centre in Ward 15 in Gutu Central Constituency on 19 February 2023.

In a letter dated 17 February 2023 and addressed to CCC’s Lloyd Mupfudze, Officer Commanding Masvingo East Police District Chief Superintendent Taurai Joackim Mambure said there is a shortage of manpower to cover the event. He said:

The district is running an annual workshop which is being conducted by Officers from Masvingo Provincial Updating Centre.

The workshop commenced on 13 February 2023 and is planned to end on 26 February 2023.

All officers in Masvingo district are required to attend the workshop, so the stations are left with a skeleton human resource base to cover critical points and react to emergencies.

Hence, considering the expected number of people who are to attend versus the available skeleton manpower we cannot currently manage.

NOW, THEREFORE, I as the Regulating Officer do hereby issue this prohibition notice in terms of section 819) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11.23], prohibiting the holding of a public meeting scheduled for 12/02/2023 at Dewure Business Centre, ward 35 Gutu Central Constituency from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared in terms of section 8 (11) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11; 23] that any person who knowingly opposes or fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

The Officer-in-Charge ZRP Basera is accordingly advised for the necessary monitoring.

Police recently blocked CCC from holding a meeting at Dewure Business Centre, Ward 35 of Gutu Central Constituency that was scheduled for last Sunday.

Supt Mambure said the application could not be approved since the venue was volatile and prone to violence.

