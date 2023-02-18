ZACC Pounces On Acting Gweru Town Clerk
18 February 2023
Gweru acting town clerk and former Harare magistrate, Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe was
arrested this morning by Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators on
allegations of corruptly awarding tenders to property developer, Shesham Investments and two other companies without following procedures.
ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Chikwekwe’s arrest.
Meanwhile, Chikwekwe is now appearing before Gweru magistrate, Mrs Mirriam Banda
facing abuse of office charges.
Mr Fredrick Matsheza is appearing for the State.
-Herald