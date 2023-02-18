Zidane Reveals Future Plans

Zinedine Zidane has revealed when he expects himself to return to football management.

Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real Madrid boss in 2021.

He won 11 trophies with Real, including three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Zidane, who was talking at Alpine Formula One team’s season launch in London where he was named as their equal opportunities ambassador, said he wants to return to coaching and will wait until June before he can consider a job.

“We talked about it (getting back to coaching with Alpine. It’s part of our agreement,” Zidane told L’Equipe.

“If I have to join a club tomorrow that won’t prevent me from continuing to work with the (Alpine) team, but inevitably it will be a little less dense, since I would be taken on a daily basis.

He added: “And it’s also my desire to resume my job as a coach. To have today a project with Alpine has nothing to do.

“I do it, because I have time right now, but I don’t know how long it will last. It can go very quickly… from the month of June, we’ll see. I repeat, one will not prevent the other. I will give Alpine time to meet and work on our projects.”

Zidane’s name has inevitably been linked with a number of roles, including as coach of Brazil or at Paris Saint-Germain where current manager Christophe Galtier’s future has been questioned after a series of poor results.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

