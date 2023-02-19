Armed Robber Who Escaped From Chikurubi Arrested Again

Spread the love

Police have confirmed the arrest of an armed robber who escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in November 2022, where he was serving six years for a case of robbery committed in Glen Norah in 2018.

Below is the statement issued by the spokesman for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi:The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mirikia Pirikisi alias Henrik Nyathi (38) and Arnold Mhosva (29), in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 15th February 2023 at Total Service Station, along Beitbridge- Bulawayo Road, Beitbridge, where an illegal forex dealer was shot on the leg with a pistol, before US$26 000 cash and a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AGA 7073, were stolen.

The complainant had received a call from one of the suspects, only identified as Leonard Huni, who claimed that he wanted to exchange an equivalent of ZAR 100 000 cash for United States dollars.

Police later received a report of robbery from the complainant through the phone. The police swiftly attended the scene and found the suspects surrounded by a mob, leading to their arrest.

It was established the suspects were involved in a road traffic accident with the stolen vehicle, before being apprehended and attacked with stones, logs, fists and feet by members of the public, who went on to steal the complainant’s money during the commotion.

The suspects sustained head injuries and were referred to Beitbridge District Hospital where Arnold Mhosva died upon admission.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, an MC 1911 pistol with five 9mm rounds an empty magazine, and a 9mm spent cartridge.

Further investigations by the police established that Mirikia Pirikisi was being sought in connection with escaping from Chikurubi Prison in November 2022, where he was serving six years for a case of robbery committed in Glen Norah in 2018.

Mirikia Pirikisi is also linked to a robbery case that occurred in Beitbridge in December 2017, in which an illegal forex dealer was attacked before ZAR 35 000, 900 Euros and US$500 cash were stolen.

He is implicated in another robbery case that occurred in November 2022 in Highlands, Harare where cash and clothes were stolen.

Meanwhile, investigations by the police led to the arrest of Jeremiah Hwati (35), who was part of the mob which stole the complainant’s money.

Jeremiah Hwati implicated other suspects only identified as Khedha and Langton.

Investigations are underway to account for the other suspects, including Leonard Huni who allegedly provided the firearm used during the robbery.

The firearm was stolen in South Africa in January 2023 by means of unlawful entry into premises.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to be alert and wary of criminals who lure them to engage in shoddy forex deals and later on attack them.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...