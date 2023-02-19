Mnangagwa Flies To Addis Ababa As Country Burns

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit.

President Mnangagwa left Harare this Friday morning and was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President, General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior government officials.

Upon arrival in Addis Ababa, he was welcomed at the Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Minister of Culture and Sport Kejela Merdasa, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava and other officials.

For the next two days, African heads of state will meet to discuss issues affecting the continent, with the summit running under the theme: “The Year of ACFTA: Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation”.

For the free trade area to be fully operational, air and rail connectivity is key for African countries and in that regard the leaders are expected to discuss infrastructure development.

Conflict that has rocked some African countries like Democratic Republic of Congo is also expected to be discussed.

With a growing population, Africa is facing food insecurity due to climate change and the next few days will see the leaders exploring ways to boost agriculture.

The last few years have seen the Second Republic focusing on building new dams and setting up irrigation infrastructure to ensure the country attains food security.

Among the flagship projects is the Gwayi-Shangani Lake and the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam which has the potential to irrigate 40 000 hectares.- ZBC News

