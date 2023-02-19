Zimbabwe Seeks Increased Power Generation At Kariba

Zimbabwe is seeking an emergency meeting with the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to discuss water allocations to improve power generation at Kariba South Hydroelectric Power Station.

Towards the end of 2022, ZRA drastically reduced water allocation to both ZESA and ZESCO, which share equally water resources at the complex.Business Times quoted Energy and Power Development Minister, Zhemu Soda as saying Zimbabwean authorities will meet ZRA over water allocation.

Said Soda:We are meeting ZRA with the hope that water allocation is going to be increased and improve our generation.

He said Zimbabwe is currently importing about 500 megawatts (MW) from regional power utilities.

ZESA is struggling to bring on line two new generators at the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, Hwange Power Station.

Chinese contractor, Sinohydro Corporation was supposed to commission Unit 7 with a generation capacity of 300MW last year but has hitherto failed to do so.

Meanwhile, Zambia power utility ZESCO last week announced an end to load shedding after it upgraded power generation at various power stations across the country.

