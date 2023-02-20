CHAMISA, SHADAYA: 2 Prominent People Hopewell Says Are Losing 2023 Elections, Jobs, Respectively

By Farai D Hove | Two prominent people, the film-maker Hopewell Chin’ono says are losing on their careers, are CCC President Nelson Chamisa and social commentator Shadaya Knight. Chin’ono was on Sunday criticised after threatening micro blogger Shadaya Knight whose recent tweet has hit a record 58million views.

No one in Zimbabwean history has managed to hit 58 million views on Twitter.

The development comes barely a month after Chin’ono attacked the country’s most popular politician Nelson Chamisa, by falsely announcing that he (Chamisa) has never run an official voter registration campaign.

Shadaya Knight’s tweet was a once line jest over a picture of singer Rihanna with her child and the baby’s father, which the commentator jokes saying, “…The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man is in this relationship…that dude about to be a proud mother of 2😂😂😂…”

To this Chin’ono writing on Sunday, said Shadaya will never get a job because of this tweet. Chin’ono, who once changed his own name 4 times in the space of 24 months, used the term, “death,” to threaten Shadaya.

He said in full, “This tweet has been retweeted countless times, it has been read by over 58.5 million people, but like death, Shadaya will have to carry the cross alone.

“This tweet will block any international job prospects for him.

“Whilst many cheer him on, he will face the consequences alone!”

He received a series of responses from Zimbabweans far and wide.

“I think that it’s a beginning of a problem where people have to hide what they feel because of imagined international jobs.

“The issue is if it’s wrong in his eyes it’s his opinion, I thought you stood for freedom of expression,” wrote accounts executive, Calvin Majora.

Pachedu convener @amchambi said, “He (ShadayaKnight) does not have to be in the office though but use his brand to make money.

“It’s not about being a worker, he can start his own show even with international media partners.”

Shadaya Knight himself responded saying he isn’t looking for any job.

