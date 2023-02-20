Gvt Bans Boarding Schools Visits

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The government has announced a ban on parents’ and guardians’ visits to boarding schools in a move aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Shungu High School in Kwekwe in the Midlands province was forced to cancel its planned annual general meeting (AGM) and parents’ visit on Saturday, the Chronicle reported.

In a memo addressed to parents and guardians, acting school head, Sister V Morisi wrote:

Following the communication received from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the suspension of visits by parents to schools due to Covid-19 escalation, we therefore, postpone the scheduled AGM and visit tomorrow February 18 until further notice. New arrangements will be communicated soon.

The ministry’s director of communications and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the development. He spoke to the Chronicle:

The ministry has with immediate effect banned parents and guardians from visiting learners at boarding schools in a move aimed at mitigating against the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry is not allowing visiting days by parents/guardians to schools. COVID-19 is escalating and footprints should be minimised. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are still in full force.

He said COVID-19 has resurfaced especially in boarding schools, adding that the ministry cannot afford to relax on the risk management measures.

Health officials in the country have been calling on people to remain vigilant as fresh cases of the pandemic continue to be recorded.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...