Man Hangs Self At Lover’s House

A 20-year-old man committed suicide this morning at his girlfriǝnd’s house after she had ended their relati0nship.

Tinotenda Zikonya from Dawnview Park hung himself on a mango tree outside his estranged l0ver’s house in Kuwadzana 6.

Reports are that he clashed with his l0ver, only identified as Memory.

Their differences started in December when Tinotenda chǝated Memory.

“Whenever I wanted to break up with him he threatened me to commit suicide.

“We have been dat1ng since July 2021 and after he cheated on me, I decided to end the relati0nship but he did not take it lightly.

“And, on top of it all akundinyepera hanzi ndatora US$900 dollars.

“He threatened to fix me,” said Memo.

She said, the man was suicidal.

“Akandi chǝater neumwe musikana so that’s why I said I can’t continue naye.”

It is also being reported that Tinotenda came to the house yesterday, at around 10 am, and assaulted Memory’s parents.

— HMetro

