Police Open Case Against Mwonzora

A docket has been opened against MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora over issuing death threats to a party employee.

The development comes as dejected, unpaid employees marched over yo his house to demand their owings.

The docket says Mwonzora was reported by a Mr Mutandwa Machera on Monday following the death threats.

It was recorded at Harare Central under reference number IR 021195.

Machera says Mwonzora phoned him on Sunday, threatening to shoot him after he (Machera) demanded US$9 600, which are his outstanding wages.

“On 15 February at 15.40 hours, Douglas Mwonzora called me on my phone, threatening to kill me,” he says.

He continues adding

He (Mwonzora) said verbatim, ‘Mutandwa Machera and Kudzanayi Mashumba, I will shoot you if you come to my house. I don’t owe you any money. I am only going to assist you.

Yesterday (Sunday), I also fled my home after Mwonzora threatened me for one minute, 41 seconds telling me ‘I am going to shoot you. I am looking for you. My bodyguards will kill you in my name. Starting with me, if I miss you, my boys will kill you instead.

Mwonzora refers to himself as the government in waiting. How, when he can threaten a worker who is merely demanding his salary.

This was after the employee had vowed to confront the MDC leader at his Harare home to stage a demonstration over his dues.

