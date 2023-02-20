Robert Junior Arrested

The late former President Robert Mugabe’ son, Robert Jnr has been arrested for malicious damage to property and assaulting a police officer.

Robert Jnr reportedly destroyed cars and other properties at a party he attended over the weekend.

He is currently detained at Avondale Police Station and is likely to appear in court today.

Robert Jr is infamously known for his extravagant lifestyle, hanging out with stylish girls and wild drinking binges.

More to follow…

