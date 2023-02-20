Young People Determined To Remove Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Young people in Masvingo are determined to remove the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa from office via the ballot box.

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma on Friday said: ” We are encouraging young people to register to vote in big numbers. We are glad the clarion call has been heard.”

Chuma also wrote on Twitter:

“NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER!!!

The young people in Masvingo are firm in the clarion call to Register Elect And Protect #REAP_zw .

The agenda is simple: it’s to usher in a prosperous New Great Zimbabwe.”

