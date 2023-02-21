Chamisa Rubbishes Chin’ono’s CCC Wishful Divisions

By-The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change, has dismissed Hopewell Chin’ono’s party divisions claims.

Chinn’ono recently said that the divisions in the CCC were shown by the continued detention of the opposition’s deputy chairman, Job Sikhala.

He posted on Twitter suggesting that his party had forsaken Sikhala, who has been in jail since June 2022. He tweeted:

One day we will talk about why this warrior is still in jail, and how those close to him betrayed him and go around speaking ill of him, pretending to be with him.

How some were bought, maybe he should tell his own story, but the story will be told. There is always a right time!

Some members of the CCC say Chin’ono’s assertion that Sikhala, whom he shared with cells at Chikurubi Maximum security prison in 2021, was betrayed by those close to him is “not too far-fetched.” They say more could have been done in a bid to secure his release.

However, the party’s Deputy SpokespersonGift Ostallos Siziba dismissed rumours of disunity saying they were fully behind Sikhala. He responded to Chin’ono’s remarks:

Kupi ko?

We are united together in the fight to win Zimbabwe for Change. Job is being failed by a captured judiciary.

He will come home, nothing lasts forever. We have been in prison before (l for one stayed in Chikurubi for more than 60 days without trial) and we know that as long as Zanu PF exists we are jail candidates.

The Zengeza West legislator was arrested and jailed allegedly for inciting the 14 June 2022 violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

He has been jailed at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, without trial.

