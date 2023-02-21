Change Inevitable : President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Change is in the air, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In his message on Twitter, President Chamisa exhorted the nation to remain optimistic before, during and after the 2023 polls.

See the CCC leader’s message below:

BE OF GOOD CHEER, BE HAPPY…

Be in the mood of a dolphin-of victory,kindness, harmony, peace and happiness. No extent of tinkering or fiddling with any report will matter much,the end of tyranny, corruption and oppression is already decreed,settled and sealed! Winners don’t whine!

When the sun rises, it rises for all and for everyone.Change is good for all citizens.

Change will benefit all citizens including those in Zpf. Change answers all things.

Change is inevitable. Change is natural. Change is coming. Receive the change!#NewGreat

