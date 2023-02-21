Kadoma Lawyer De-Registered Over Dishonorable Conduct

A Four member legal practitioners’ disciplinary tribunal, set up by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ), has recommended the deregistration of prominent Kadoma lawyer, Ignatius Murambasvina for unprofessional, dishonourable and unworthy conduct.

Murambasvina, a senior partner at Ignatius Murambasvina Legal Practitioners, was deregistered after the tribunal went through evidence presented before it during sittings held on June 11, July 9, 2021 and on January 25, 2023 when the judgment was passed.

The tribunal — chaired by Felistas Chatukuta, deputised by Joseph Musakwa with Davison Kanokanga and Sarah Moyo as members — ordered that Murambasvina’s name be removed from the register of legal practitioners, notaries and public conveyancers.

The LSZ, an association authorised to register lawyers and regulating their operations, and how law firms operate in Zimbabwe, confirmed Murambasvina’s deregistration.

The ruling, handed down on January 25, 2023 read in part: “He had been charged with contravening s 23 (1) (c) of the Legal Practitioners Act [ Chapter 27:07 ] as read with sections 70 E and 70 F of the LSZ regulations, 1982 (SI 314 of 1982) and s23 (2) (b) of the Act.”

It was established that Murambasvina, had been instructed by a client, Maraja Investments Private Limited, t/a Kurima Gold to collect various amounts totalling US$114 000 owed by some 33 debtors.

The ruling noted that despite having been paid a US$1 000 deposit towards his fees, Murambasvina failed to fully account to the client in respect of the collections he made from debtors.

On the second charge, the ruling stated: “As at the date of the letter of complaint, the respondent (Murambasvina) had not furnished Messrs Chitewe Law Practice or client with an account of the client’s portfolio despite numerous communications with the respondent both, telephonically and in writing.”

Murambasvina was also accused of blocking the law firm, Messrs Chitewe Law Practice, from taking over agency at the request of a client when complainants sought alternative legal representation.

The ruling notes that it was proved that on February 17, 2014, Messrs Chitewe Law Practice requested in writing that Murambasvina renounce agency to enable the firm to carry out the client’s instructions.

Murambasvina was also accused of showing “no remorse and was not a fit and proper person to continue practicing law”.

The tribunal concluded that Murambasvina’s conduct had tarnished the integrity of the legal profession and ordered him to pay the expenses incurred by the applicant.

