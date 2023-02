Mafaro: Nigeria’s Korra Is “Mai Titi”

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Some Zimbabweans took turns to clap at Nigerian sociallite Korra Obidi, following her video some dmfound to be offensive, depicting Jesus massaging her.

She was labeled ‘Mai Titi full of bad luck.’

All this was after Korra had uploaded a clip of her getting a massage from a man she posted as Jesus.

A comment from Korra was not available at the time of writing.

Below were some of the comments.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...