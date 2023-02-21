Mliswa Blasts State Over Preferential Treatment Given To Robert Mugabe Jnr

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has blasted the state over the way they handled the Robert Mugabe Junior’s arrest on charges of malicious damage to property saying it clearly showed preferential treatment as anyone would not have been given the same privilege.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said since the matter was before the courts, they were supposed to allow the parties involved to appear before the court while any pleas for withdrawals were supposed to be made through the Magistrate as opposed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Below is Mliswa’s thread on the release of Robert Junior:

Not that I want him in jail so much but this is just preferential treatment as can be accessed by those with links to certain levels of power. Once the issue had reached the courts it was supposed to be recorded and the parties involved appear before the Magistrate.

The lawyer would then give a plea that they go and negotiate. The Magistrate would rule on that not this underhand business. At the courts any withdrawal should be the initiative of the applicant through the Magistrate not the NPA. If it were someone else dai avharirwa.

The negotiations should have been done at the Police station where the case was first reported. Now the NPA is forcing the complainant to go back and negotiate, is that what he wanted? It’s not the duty of the NPA.

