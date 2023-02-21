Police Haul Mwonzora Over Death Threats

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has opened a docket against the MDC leader Daglous Mwonzora for allegedly issuing death threats to a party employee.

Mwonzora allegedly accuses the employee of pestering him over unpaid wages.

The employee, Mutandwa Machera, reported Mwonzora to the police on Monday following the death threats and a docket was opened under Harare Central IR 021195.

Narrating his experience, Machera said the Mwonzor called him on his cell phone on Sunday, threatening to shoot him.

Machera said:

On 15 February at 15.40 hours, Douglas Mwonzora called me on my phone, threatening to kill me.

He said verbatim, ‘Mutandwa Machera and Kudzanayi Mashumba, I will shoot you if you come to my house. I don’t owe you any money. I am only going to assist you.

Yesterday (Sunday), I also fled my home after Mwonzora threatened me for one minute, 41 seconds telling me ‘I am going to shoot you. I am looking for you. My bodyguards will kill you in my name. Starting with me, if I miss you, my boys will kill you instead.

Mwonzora refers to himself as the government in waiting. How, when he can threaten a worker who is merely demanding his salary.

This was after the employee had vowed to accost the MDC leader at his Harare home to stage a demonstration over his dues.

Machera said he is owed US$9 600 in outstanding wages.

Together with over a dozen party employees, they are owed wages dating back over 13 months.

ZimLive.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...