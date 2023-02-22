CCC Rubbishes Mnangagwa’s National Youth Day

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has described the National Youth Day as a cheap gimmick by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to honour his former boss Robert Mugabe.

Ironically Mr Mnangagwa pushed his long time boss out of power via a military coup in November 2017.

According to CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, there is nothing to celebrate on National Youth Day.

“On Youth Day…

It’s Robert Mugabe’s birthday and nothing more. It has nothing to do with youths. Only ZANU PF cultists celebrate it. Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, Operation Makavhotera Papi, Unemployment, 15 Billion etc nothing to celebrate,” said Chuma.

The CCC party has appealed to young people to register to vote in large numbers.

“Young people play a significant role in the development of our country & are one of the main agents of change & progress in a society. We continue to urge them to participate in all national activities, particularly this year as we head towards a watershed election.

Let’s #RegisterToVoteZW for a brighter future for young people.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...