Darin Man Fondles Woman In Full View Of Hubby

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Ii is apparently the worst form of disrespect in the world!

A 30-year-old man was arrested for f0ndl!ng a 24-year-old woman’s privɑtǝs in the presence of her husband.

This came to light when Tafadzwa Maponga from Glendale in Mashonaland central province appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Maponga pleaded not guilty but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Rusununguko Primary School.

Appearing for the State, prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that on 22 December 2022 and at around 7pm the complainant whose name is being withheld for ethical reasons was sitting on a bench outside a bottle store selling groundnuts.

It was proved that Maponga advanced towards the complainant and upon reaching her and for no apparent reason he inserted his left hand inside her skirt.

As if that was not enough, a daring Maponga went on to repeatedly f0ndle the complainant’s privɑtǝs.

Surprisingly, the woman’s husband was sitting next to her and he did nothing as his wife was being f0ndled.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

— BMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...