By A Correspondent- Four Marange men recently str!pped nɑkǝd and danced provocatively during an elderly woman’s funeral, thereby drawing the ire of the local traditional leadership.

Fungai Mhise, Zivanai Matenhese, Lloyd Matenhese and Garikai Magumezano stand accused of disrespecting the dead as well as trampling upon the Marange traditions and customs.

The four nɑkǝd men twǝrked and caused a scene at the funeral of one Gogo Matenhese.

Zivanai and Lloyd are grandchildren to the late Gogo Matenhese, while Mhise and Magumezano were her neighbours.

The quartet appeared before Chief Marange last week on Sunday.

Chief Marange said because of their actions, they risk being banished from the area.

It was alleged that during the funeral, Mhise and his friends were drinking some illicit brews.

With the alcohol getting the better of them, they started singing offensive songs and dancing provocatively in front of everyone.

In presenting his report, Village head Matowe said he was assaulted by the quartet when he tried to stop them from disrespecting the customs of the land.

I had trouble controlling these men. They assaulted me when I tried to talk to them. Their friend who was also part of this madness has failed to attend this court session as he is not feeling well after abusing alcohol during the funeral.

“He is an amputee who uses crutches, but he danced so much, resulting in him falling down and injuring himself in the process. His face is swollen and he has wounds all over the body as a result. It seems as if they were all possessed by some evil spirits,” said the village head.

Village head Matowe also said when they were conducting traditional rituals at the funeral, he asked all men to remove their hats as per their custom, but the culprits refused.

“Magumezano shouted that he would not remove his hat unless all women removed their head wraps as well. It is our custom that a woman’s head should be covered all the time,” said the village head.

However, Magumezano denied committing the offence, saying he was herding cattle on the day in question and did not attend the funeral.

“I only attended that funeral in the morning. These are all lies. I was not drunk on the day, I was herding cattle as I am a employed as a herd boy,” he said.

However, Mhise and Zivanai said they were drinking alcohol and dancing with Magumezano as he had brought the cattle to the funeral.

We are very sorry. I did not know what I was doing. I only got to know afterwards and I am so ashamed of my unbecoming behaviour. My relatives are shunning me because of this. I am so sorry,” said Mhise.

Village head Matowe said he tried to reason with Magumezano to take his cattle elsewhere, all to no avail.

“He was herding his cattle at the cemetery. I ordered him to leave, but he would not listen. They overpowered me and started dancing provocatively in front of other mourners,” said Village Head Matowe.

Chief Marange said the culprits deserve a stern punishment that will act as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

“Some people were grieving, but you failed to respect them through your provocative dances.

“It is a shame that Zivanai and Lloyd you failed to respect your own grandmother. Instead, you teamed up with your friends and caused havoc, thereby disrespecting the elders present at the funeral as well as the traditional leadership.

“It is a taboo in this area for someone to act in the way that you did and you will get a punishment that is befitting. That punishment will discourage you from performing such reckless dances in public. I promise you, you will never do it again,” said Chief Marange.

The matter was adjourned to February 20 for sentencing.

— Manica Post

