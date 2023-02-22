Mnangagwa Gazettes Delimitation Report

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gazetted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission delimitation report with boundaries of wards, the house of assembly and senatorial constituencies for use in the forthcoming general elections.

In an Extraordinary Gazette under Statutory Instrument 14 of 2023, President Mnangagwa said he received the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s final delimitation report on the 17th of February, 2023.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do by this my Proclamation declare the names and boundaries of wards and the House of Assembly and Senatorial Constituencies as finally determined by the Commission, which names and boundaries are set out in the Schedule to this Proclamation, to be the wards and House of Assembly and Senatorial Constituencies of Zimbabwe for the forthcoming and any subsequent elections,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission embarked on a voter registration blitz last year, meant to inform the delimitation report.

The report was then submitted to the President for onward submission to Parliament for debate before being sent back to ZEC.

President Mnangagwa and Parliament also contributed their views regarding the draft preliminary delimitation report which culminated in the final report.- ZBC News

