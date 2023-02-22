Mnangagwa Tells Zim Youths To Stay And Suffer In Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told Zimbabwean youths to stop going to South Africa in search of greener pastures and rely on his yet to be fulfilled promises of turning around the economy.

He made the remarks during the National Youth Day commemorations held yesterday at the Lupane State University under the theme Drug and substance abuse a threat to vision 2030; every community’s responsibility.

“There will be no need for our people to go to Egoli in search of employment, come home, the country is growing,” Mnangagwa said.

South Africa is the main destination for many Zimbabweans and other African nationals seeking a better life.

Mnangagwa’s remarks came as Pretoria has since announced that it would not further extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (Zeps) for Zimbabweans in that country beyond June 30, 2023.

The Zeps, first introduced in 2010 under the Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project, were the South African government’s temporary response to the large numbers of Zimbabweans flocking to the country since 2008 due to economic and political crises back home.

The permits were initially due to expire on December 31, 2022, but were later extended to end of June this year.

As early as October, government announced that it was prepared to receive its nationals returning from South Africa by offering them transport and other logistics.

Turning to the issue of drugs, Mnangagwa revealed that government was reviewing laws on drug abuse as he expressed concern over widespread illegal substance abuse in the country.

“Zimbabwe is not a drug producer; laws on drugs and substances are receiving urgent attention,” Mnangagwa said.

