Mwonzora Involved in 3 Car Accidents While Evicting Chamisa

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora was involved in 3 car accidents while in the act of evicting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, it has been said.

Mwonzora was still to comment on the revelations.

One of his drivers and top aides speaks in the below video saying:

A total 3 cars suddenly broke down while visiting witches, and feeding soldiers violently evicting @nelsonchamisa. We were escorting @DMwonzora at the time, and one car crashed as I fed soldiers in the act of throwing Chamisa out of Harvest House, says disgruntled employee. Vid: pic.twitter.com/al7ZBGIGVL — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 22, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...